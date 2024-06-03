NASCAR Cup: Austin Cindric beats teammate to Gateway win

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Cindric claimed his second-career NASCAR Cup Series win, his first of 2024, Sunday in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis. It was Ford’s second win of the year, 15 points-paying races into the season.

“It’s everything. It’s absolutely everything, and the funny thing about it is this Freightliner Ford Mustang is probably one of the best-looking cars at the race track, and I’ve had terrible races every single time with this car, and it’s great to win with a great paint scheme,” Cindric said. “It’s great to win in front of an amazing crowd. This race track does an amazing job putting on events, and I’m just proud to be able to do it and proud to be able to bring it home for these guys. They deserve it.”

Cindric took the white flag second to Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney, but Blaney fell off the pace when he ran out of fuel on the final lap.

“I never thought in my mind we were short,” Blaney said. “It’s one of those things. I’m proud of the 12 boys. The Menards/Richmond Ford was fast. I had my work cut out for me holding off Christopher (Bell). That was fun. I don’t know what happened to him, but just one lap short. That stinks, but congrats to the 2 team. They did a good job all day. Props to them, Austin. I’m proud for Team Penske and Ford. I’m really happy with our showing today. I don’t know what I’ve got to do to get some luck on our side. I’ve wrecked the last two points races and thought we had a great shot to win today, and I ended up bad, so I just appreciate the effort. We just have to keep sticking with it.”

Blaney wound up 24th.

Denny Hamlin finished second, Brad Keselowski third, and Tyler Reddick was fourth. Joey Logano finished fifth to give Penske two cars in the top-five.

“We had a top-five car,” Hamlin said. “We didn’t have the best today, but the Yahoo Camry was in the mix and was able to capitalize on some others’ misfortune, there. We were going to have a top-five day, regardless, but proud of the team. They did a great job on pit road. Chris (Gabehart, crew chief) and the team brought a great car, just wasn’t quite enough.”

Christopher Bell led a race-high 80 laps.

With just under 100 laps remaining in the 240-lap race, some cars pitted under caution while others stayed out. Penske trio Cindric, Blaney and Logano restarted first through third. Bell restarted 13th, the first with new tires.

Bell was back inside the top-five by the time the final cycle of green-flag pit stops got underway on lap 174. Cindric gave up the lead to pit on lap 186. Bell led a few laps before making his stop on lap 193.

When Kyle Larson completed the cycle of pit stops on lap 215, Blaney and Bell were battling for the lead with Blaney holding the position.

With fewer than 20 laps to go, Bell reported to his team that his engine was blowing. He managed to run the remaining laps and finished seventh.

Bell won the 45-lap opening stage after taking the lead from Michael McDowell on lap 41. McDowell led most of the stage after starting the race on the pole.

Stage one included two cautions — on lap two for an incident involving John Hunter Nemechek and Cody Ware and on lap 16 for a Ware/Derek Kraus incident.

Bell completed the stage sweep by winning the 95-lap second stage at lap 140. The stage ended under caution, because Kyle Busch and Larson wrecked on the last lap of the stage. Busch and Larson were in the top-10 at the time of the incident.

“It looked like he (Larson) got loose down the front-straightaway into turn one,” Busch said. “He was on older tires and trying to get us for a spot. I’m not sure what that single point would mean for him, but it certainly hurt us a lot. It took that point away, as well as the others that we would get for the stage and, then, also the rest of the day. It’s very frustrating. We can’t afford days like that. The No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Camaro wasn’t what it was last year, but it was a top-10 car and we were going to finish there. Now we’re not going to finish at all.”

Despite winning stage one, Bell wasn’t the leader to start stage two. Todd Gilliland and Busch were among seven drivers who stayed out after stage one while Bell and most of the race field pitted.

Busch took the lead from Gilliland on the lap-55 restart. With newer tires, Bell retook the lead on lap 70.

Bell gave up the lead to pit during a cycle of green-flag pit stops on lap 96. The round of stops completed under caution because of a lap-111 caution for Josh Berry, and Bell was back up front.

Other top-10 race finishers included Austin Dillon in sixth, Carson Hocevar in eighth, Justin Haley in ninth and Larson in 10th.