NASCAR Cup: Austin Cindric, Harrison Burton swap crew chiefs

By AMANDA VINCENT

Crew chiefs have been swapped between the No. 2 Team Penske team of Austin Cindric and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team of Harrison Burton in the NASCAR Cup Series have swapped crew chiefs ahead of Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Jeremy Bullins in Burton’s new crew chief, and Brian Wilson has be reunited with Cindric.

Wood Brothers Racing has a technical alliance with Team Penske.

Wilson was Cindric’s crew chief at Penske in the NASCAR Xfinity Series between 2019 and 2021. Together, they won 13 races and the 2020 Xfinity Series championship. The last two years, Wilson has been Burton’s crew chief in the Cup Series. In 62 races, they have one top-five and 42 top-10 race finishes.

Harrison is 30th in the driver points standings with two top-10 finishes through 26 races this season.

Bullins has been a Cup Series crew chief since 2014, already working with both Wood Brothers Racing and Team Penske. He moved from Wood Brothers to Penske with driver Ryan Blaney in 2019. He has bern Cindric’s crew chief since 2022.

Bullins is a nine-time winner in 289 races, including the 2022 Daytona 500 with Cindric. This year has been a struggle, though. Cindric is 22nd in the driver standings with three top-10 finishes through the 26-race regular season.

