NASCAR Cup: Austin Cindric loses car chief at Talladega

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, during the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford failed inspection twice at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Friday, ahead of Sunday’s Geico 500 NASCAR Cup Series race there. The car passed on its third trip through the inspection process.

Because of the multiple inspection failures, Cindric’s car chief Kirk Almquist was ejected from the Talladega garage and pit area for the remainder of the race weekend. His team also will forgo its turn in pit selection, set by Saturday’s qualifying session.

Qualifying is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. CT Saturday. The race is scheduled for an approximate 2 p.m. CT start Sunday.

