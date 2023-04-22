NASCAR Cup: Austin Cindric loses car chief at Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT
Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford failed inspection twice at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Friday, ahead of Sunday’s Geico 500 NASCAR Cup Series race there. The car passed on its third trip through the inspection process.
Because of the multiple inspection failures, Cindric’s car chief Kirk Almquist was ejected from the Talladega garage and pit area for the remainder of the race weekend. His team also will forgo its turn in pit selection, set by Saturday’s qualifying session.
Qualifying is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. CT Saturday. The race is scheduled for an approximate 2 p.m. CT start Sunday.
