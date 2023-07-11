NASCAR Cup: Austin Cindric prescribed glasses before Atlanta

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, during the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Cindric wore an extra accessory for Sunday night’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway — glasses.

“I’ve been telling everybody it makes pretty things look prettier and ugly things look uglier,” Cindric said.

Cindric was prescribed the glasses last Wednesday after having difficulty seeing during the Ally 400 at Nashville (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on June 25. He finished 27th in that race.

“One of my motivators was Nashville,” Cindric said. “I couldn’t see very well by the end of the race. Here I am with glasses before the next night race, so it’s not fear at all. I would say I’m gonna have a great improvement come Sunday night.”

Cindric finished 12th in the rain-shortened race at Atlanta.

“I didn’t take any much time to decide whether or not this was the right thing for me to do as far as getting glasses, especially for me,” Cindric said. “I guess I’m nearsighted, and I have trouble seeing things far away. My profession requires me to identify things that are far away at a high rate of speed, so I would identify that as significantly important to eliminate a weakness.”

