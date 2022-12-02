NASCAR Cup: Austin Cindric takes top rookie honors

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Cindric was the top rookie in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 and claimed series Rookie-of-the-Year honors after a season that included a first-career win in the season-opening Daytona 500.

In his first full-time season as driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford, Cindric made the 16-driver playoffs and advanced to the round of 12. Cindric was the only rookie to make the 2022 Cup Series playoffs, and he finished the season 12th in the driver standings.

“It does change the regular season in the fact I’m able to go through the regular season without the pressure of having to win a race, as well as figure everything out,” Cindric said. “And that was probably more of an advantage than I gave it credit for, not having to put pressure on yourself, your team or have to be desperate. From that standpoint, I think it was something that made me be able to be patient or aggressive in areas I needed to be.”

Including his Daytona win, Cindric’s rookie campaign resulted in five top-fives and nine top-10 race finishes.

Other members of the 2022 Cup Series rookie class included Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland. Burton posted a top-five and two top-10s in his first season as driver of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford. Gilliland, as driver of the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford, also notched a top-five and two top-10 race finishes.

NASCAR’s other two national-level top rookies also made their ways to victory lane. Austin Hill won twice from behind the wheel of the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet on his way to 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie-of-the-Year honors. Like Cindric in the Cup Series, Hill won the Xfinity Series opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. He also won at his home track of Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Hill’s rookie stats also included 11 top-fives and 21 top-10 finishes.

Corey Heim was named 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie-of-the-Year, despite not contesting the full season schedule. In 16 races for Kyle Busch Motorsports, Heim won twice — at Atlanta Motor Speedway and at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis.

