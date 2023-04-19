NASCAR Cup: Austin Dillon’s team hit with penalties after R&D inspection

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR penalties following the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway race weekend that culminated in Sunday’s running of the NOCO 400 by the NASCAR Cup Series included a fine, points deduction and crew suspension to the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Cup Series team of driver Austin Dillon. Crew chief Keith Rodden was fined $75,000 and suspended from two races, and Dillon and the team were docked 60 owner and driver points and five playoff points after the No. 3 car underwent a thorough teardown inspection at the NASCAR Research and Development Center. In the inspection, NASCAR officials discovered illegal underwing mounting/assembly hardware.

NASCAR also issued two-race suspensions to Chris Jackson and David Smith of the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports team that had Anthony Alfredo as driver at Martinsville. Those suspensions are a result of a wheel coming off the No. 78 during the Cup race Sunday.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series raced at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Three crew chiefs in that series — Mike Bumgarner of the No. 8 JR Motorsports team of driver Josh Berry, Jeff Meendering of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Sammy Smith and Mike Scearce of the No. 39 RSS Racing team of Ryan Sieg — were each fined for a loose or missing lug nut after the race.

NASCAR’s weekly penalty report following the Martinsville weekend also included the indefinite suspension of Noel Merrill for a violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy.

