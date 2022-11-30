NASCAR Cup: Austin Hill joins Beard Motorsports for six races

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 24: Austin Hill, driver of the #21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on September 24, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Austin Hill plans to contest six NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023 as driver of the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet.

The season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 19 will be Hill’s first race with Beard. He also plans to contest the April 23 race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, the July 2 race on the Chicago street course, Aug 6 at Michigan International Speedway and return trips to Daytona on Aug. 26 and Talladega on Oct. 1.

“We’re a proud, family-run race team and these six races in 2023 are moments we’re really looking forward to,” Beard Motorsports Executive Vice President Amie Beard said. “No job is too small here at Beard Motorsports, and if anyone can appreciate that, it’s Austin. He’s raced and run his own team and been successful. It’s helped make him a really good driver and an even better person and we’re thrilled to have him as part of our team.”

The 2022 race season was Hills rookie season in the Xfinity Series as a driver for Richard Childress Racing after running partial Xfinity schedules between 2019 and 2021. He claimed two wins last season at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway and finished the 2022 season sixth in the driver standings.

“From the moment I started in quarter midgets back home in Georgia, racing in the NASCAR Cup Series has always been my goal,” Hill said. “I’m incredibly grateful to Richard Childress for giving me the platform to race and win in my first season in the Xfinity Series and for the opportunity the Beard family has provided me to run more races in Cup.”

Hill also made his Cup Series debut last season, posting an 18th-place finish for RCR at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

Hill has made 121 NASCAR Truck Series starts since 2014, resulting in eight wins. He raced full-time in that series between 2018 and 2021.

“Austin has really seized the opportunities that he’s had in his young career,” Beard Executive Vice President Mark Beard Jr. said. “He’s won in Trucks and here he is winning in his first year in the Xfinity Series. It’s all very impressive. He brings a lot of talent and just a really strong desire to compete, and that’s a great combination for us to have at Beard Motorsports.”

Beard Motorsports has competed in the Cup Series part-time since 2017, primarily focusing on superspeedway races.

