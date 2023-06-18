NASCAR Cup: Beard, Hill add Atlanta to 2023 schedule

By AMANDA VINCENT

Beard Motorsports has added the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 9 to its deal with NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Austin Hill. Beard already planned to put Hill in its No. 62 Chevrolet for two Cup Series races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, two at Tallladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, at Michigan International Speedway in August and the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval in October.

“From the moment I started in quarter midgets back home in Georgia, racing in the NASCAR Cup Series has always been my goal,” Hill said last fall upon the announcement of his initial deal with Beard. “I’m incredibly grateful to Richard Childress for giving me the platform to race and win in my first season in the Xfinity Series, and for the opportunity the Beard family has provided me to run more races in Cup.”

After failing to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 in February, Hill finished 24th in the No. 62 at Talladega. That race was his second-career Cup Series race. He finished 18th at Michigan last year with Richard Childress Racing.

Hill races full-time for RCR in the Xfinity Series. He is second in the Xfinity driver standings with three wins in the first 14 races of the season. In all, he has five wins in 62-career Xfinity Series starts.

Hill also is an eight-time win in 121 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races.

