NASCAR Cup: BK Racing owner in hot water

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR Cup Series team owner Ron Devine and companies and trusts associated with him have been court-ordered to pay $31 million to the trustee handling the bankruptcy proceedings of the now-defunct BK Racing team that was owned by Devine. BK Racing filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy just before the start of the 2018 race season.

According to a judge, Devine did not comply with discovery procedures of financial disclosures. As a result, a trustee has been awarded the full amount it claims is owed. That includes $6 million BK Racing paid to Devine-affiliated companies and $11 million a trustee claims it is owed by law.

“I’m trying as hard as I can… to keep up with this thing. It is amazingly overwhelming,” Devine said. “… I am an honest person,” Devine said, according to tweets from NASCAR on FOX reporter Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass).

The funds collected from Devine will go to banks that loaned money to the race team, the IRS and former BK Racing employees who still are owed money.

BK Racing competed in the Cup Series from 2012 to 2018. When the team filed for bankruptcy, Devine was stripped of ownership and a trustee took over. Team assets were then sold during the 2018 NASCAR season.

