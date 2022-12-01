NASCAR Cup: Blake Harris is Alex Bowman’s new crew chief

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – SEPTEMBER 11: Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet, and Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Hendrick Motorsports has hired Blake Harris to replace Greg Ives as crew chief on the No. 48 Chevrolet team of Alex Bowman. Ives has stepped away from crew chief duties.

Harris arrives at HMS from Front Row Moyorsports where he was crew chief for Michael McDowell on the No. 34 Ford team.

“Blake brings a tremendous amount of talent to our organization,” Hendrick Motorsports President and General Manager Jeff Andrews said. “In our conversations, it quickly became clear that he’s an excellent culture fit and believes in the way we approach competing and winning. He and Alex have already developed a relationship, so we’re excited to see how they grow together. Greg has assembled a winning team, and we believe Blake is the perfect person to continue that work.”

The 2022 season was Harris’ first as a NASCAR Cup Series crew chief. He guided McDowell to three top-fives and 12 top-10 race finishes, a career-best season stat for McDowell.

Harris’ Cup Series resume also includes work as a car chief at Furniture Row Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing. In that position, he played a role in Martin Truex Jr.’s 2017 Cup Series championship.

“I’m pumped about the chance to work with Blake,” Bowman said. “He’s a great fit for me, for our No. 48 group and for the way Hendrick Motorsports operates week in and week out. With Blake and everyone who supports this Ally Racing team, I know we can build on what Greg started and take this to the next level.”

Bowman claimed a win, four top-fives and 12 top-10 finishes in 31 races last season. After making the playoffs, he was sidelined by concussion-like symptoms for five races.

“The opportunity to work with a winning driver like Alex, an engaged sponsor like Ally and a championship team like Hendrick Motorsports is huge,” Harris said. “When I moved to North Carolina in 2005, my goal was to become a crew chief for a top-caliber organization that could win races and compete for titles. I’m grateful for the chance to fulfill that dream and look forward to building something special with the No. 48 team.”

