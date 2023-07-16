NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski has brother as spotter at NHMS

By AMANDA VINCENT

Due to illness, Brad Keselowski’s regular spotter, T.J. Majors, will not be atop the spotters stand for the Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday. Instead, Brad Keselowski will have older brother Brian Keselowski as his spotter.

“They called in the backup this week,” Brian Keselowski (@KeselowskiBrian) tweeted. “Happy to help when needed. Let’s go get us one and lock into these playoffs! Also get well @Tjmajors.”

The New Hampshire race will be the second Cup race this season for which Brian Keselowski has been Brad Keselowski’s spotter. Brian Keselowski also filled-in for Majors at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The brotherly duo finished 17th in that race.

Brad Keselowski is 12th in the driver standings with three top-fives and seven top-10 finishes in the first 19 races.

Majors also missed the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at NHMS on Saturday. He usually spots for Josh Berry in that series, but Berry had Joey Meier as his spotter Saturday.

