NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski, Matt McCall hit milestones at Gateway

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski and his crew chief Matt McCall hit career-milestones in the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis on June 4. The race was Keselowski’s 500th in NASCAR’s top series and was McCall’s 300th as a Cup Series crew chief.

Kesrlowski finished 28th at Gateway and was three laps down because of a mechanical issue at one point in the race. He finished on the lead lap.

“That sure wasn’t the way we wanted the day to go,” Keselowski said. “But sometimes you have things that are out of our control, and all you can do is put your head down and keep fighting. While we aren’t pleased with the ultimate outcome, I’m very proud of our King’s Hawaiian Team and how hard they fought through a tough situation.”

Keselowski and McCall have been a driver/crew chief pairing since Keselowski joined the renamed Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing as a driver/co-owner ahead of the 2022 season. Their 47 races together, so far, have produced four top-fives and 12 top-10 race finishes.

Keselowski came to RFK Racing from Team Penske, where he had spent his tire full-time Cup Series career, to date, that began in 2010.

Keselowski, while racing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, put together partial Cup Series schedules in 2008 and 2009 with Hendrick Motorsports and the now-defunct Phoenix Racing. He claimed his first Cup race win in 2009 with the Phoenix team at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

After joining Penske, Keselowski ran full-time in both the Xfinity and Cup Series in 2010 and gave team owner Roger Penske his first NASCAR national-series title with the 2010 Xfinity Series championship. In 2012, he notched Penske’s first Cup Series title.

Keselowski is a 35-time winner in the Cup Series and recently was named one of NASCAR’s 75 all-time greatest drivers.

Like Keselowski, McCall arrived at RFK Racing ahead of the 2022 season, after Chip Ganassi Racing shut down its NASCAR program. A Cup Series crew chief since 2015, he has three wins, all with Kurt Busch as driver. McCall and Busch won one race yearly between 2019 and 2021.

