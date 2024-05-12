NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski snaps winless streak at Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

Thirteen races into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, Brad Keselowski claimed the first win of the year for Ford on Sunday in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. The win also was Keselowski’s first since joining the ownership of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing ahead of the 2022 season, snapping a 110-race winless streak.

“What a heck of a day. It’s Darlington, so whether it’s your first win, your last win, this is a really special track,” Keselowski said. “The history of NASCAR, it’s as tough as it gets, and that battle at the end with my teammate (Chris Buescher) and Tyler Reddick, we just laid it all out on the line. It was freaking awesome!”

Keselowski went from third to the lead on lap 286 when his RFK teammate Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick made contact racing for the lead and, then, Buescher and Reddick were forced into unscheduled green-flag pit stops by cut tires.

Buescher finished 30th and Reddick 32nd.

After the race, Buescher and Reddick had a heated exchange on pit road that included Buescher shoving Reddick.

“I completely understand where he is coming from,” Reddick said. “He was running the top, running his own race, running his own line to keep me at bay. I made a really aggressive move and was hoping I was going to clear him when I realized I wasn’t going to. I tried to check up to not slide up into him, but, yeah, I wish I wouldn’t have done that. I completely understand why he is that mad. He did nothing wrong. Just trying to win the race, and to take myself out, that’s one thing. I can live with that, but just disappointed it played out the way that it did, and I took him out of the race, as well. That was not the goal, there. If I was going to go for it, I was hoping I was going to clear him. If I hit the wall, pop a tire, I take myself out. I can live with that; it’s tough to walk away knowing I used someone up and took away their chance of winning the race, that has raced me really cleanly since he came in the Cup Series. Just have to work on that and try to make some better decisions going forward.”

Ty Gibbs finished a career-high second. Josh Berry was third, Denny Hamlin fourth and Chase Briscoe fifth.

“I feel like I need to get better at passing and driving in dirty air,” Gibbs said. “That is where I feel like I lacked today. My car was really great. Still kind of fighting some numbers on balance, but I feel like we were really, really good. Thank you to He Gets Us. All glory to God. Thanks to Toyota, Monster Energy, Interstate Batteries and my family and my great Mom. Happy Mother’s Day.”

Reddick led a race-high 174 laps of the 293-lap race. Keselowski first took the lead from him on lap 226.

Keselowski gave up the lead to pit during a cycle of green-flag stops on lap 237. Gibbs got off pit road ahead of him, but Keselowski passed Gibbs on the track for position to cycle back to the lead on lap 243.

Reddick retook the lead by getting out of the pits first during the final caution of the race for a Kyle Larson spin on lap 254.

Reddick and Buescher raced side-by-side for the lead for a few laps before Buescher took the spot on lap 265.

Larson won the 90-lap opening stage after taking the lead from Gibbs when Gibbs got into the wall on lap 79. Gibbs was second at the end of the stage.

Reddick started on the pole and led until pitting during a cycle of green-flag pit stops on lap 37. When the cycle completed, Reddick was back to fifth while Gibbs, William Byron, Larson and Keselowski ran first through fifth.

Gibbs, Byron and Larson made their pit stops a lap before Reddick and Keselowski on the same lap.

Keselowski was third at the end of stage two, and Reddick was fourth. Byron fell back to ninth by stage-end.

Reddick won the 95-lap second stage at lap 185. He dominated the stage after getting off pit road first after stage one.

Keselowski was second at the end of the stage.

The first caution for an on-track incident came during stage two when John Hunter Nemechek spun on lap 121.

The yellow flag waved two more times during the second stage. The lap-129 restart from the Nemechek caution led to an accordion-style, chain-reaction crash involving Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Buescher, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., Larson and Byron.

Another caution came out for a Zane Smith spin on lap 163.

Byron finished the Goodyear 400 in sixth, Wallace in seventh, Alex Bowman in eighth, Justin Haley in ninth and Michael McDowell in 10th.