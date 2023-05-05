NASCAR Cup: Brennan Poole back at RWR for Kansas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brennan Poole is slated to drive the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford in Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. It will be his second race of the 2023 Cup Series season.

RWR has been utilizing the service of substitute drivers since Cody Ware was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR because of an arrest and assault charges in April. Ware drove the No. 51 RWR entry in the first seven races of the season, posting a best finish of 14th in the season-opening Daytona 500 in February. Meanwhile, J.J. Yeley was the primary driver of the No. 15. Yeley, though, has been moved, primarily, to the No. 51.

Jenson Button, Todd Gilliland and Riley Herbst also have driven the No. 15 entry, so far, in 2023. Herbst posted a best finish of 10th in the car at Daytona.

Poole has 36-career Cup Series starts, 35 of the coming in 2020, also behind the wheel of the RWR No. 15. The other came in the No. 15 on May 1 in a rain-delayed race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. He was credited with a 33rd-place finish after a crash with Ross Chastain at Dover.

“The 3 (Austin Dillon) was on the outside of me,” Poole said. “Him and I had been racing for position and, I mean, you’re side-by-side; there’s not like a whole lot of room. There’s nothing more that I could do in the situation. I haven’t really seen the replay, but it felt like I just got ran over really for no reason 80 laps into the race.

“Doesn’t make any sense to me. I guess that’s something he’s (Chastain) been known to do, here, recently. Probably needs to get his butt whooped.”

Poole’s career-best finish was a ninth at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2020.

Poole also has nine top-fives in 103 NASCAR Xfinity Series races and a best finish of second at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in 36 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races. He is competing full-time in the Xfinity Series this year for JD Motorsports.

