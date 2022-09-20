NASCAR Cup: Bristol driver intro. playlist

By AMANDA VINCENT
Driver introductions during the pre-race ceremonies at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, ahead of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, are a little different. One such difference is the drivers’ choices of music to which they’re introduced. Song choices are often some kind of reflection on the given driver, from simply being a favorite song to relating where that driver is in his career. Perhaps, the best examples are the song choices of the Trackhouse Racing duo of Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez ahead of Saturday night’s race at Bristol.
Chastain greeted fans at Bristol last weekend to the tune of Tracy Byrd’s “Watermelon Crawl.” That seems appropriate considering Chastain is known as the “Melon Man” because of his background as a watermelon farmer, hailing from a long line of watermelon farmers.
Suarez, meanwhile, walked out to “I Feel Good,” a song by none other than Trackhouse Racing co-owner, Pitbull:
Below, is the full playlist from Saturday’s driver introductions at BMS:
A.J. Allmendinger — “Victory” by Fire From the Gods
Aric Almirola — “”Without Me” by Eminem
Christopher Bell — “Remember the Name” — by Fort Minor
Ryan Blaney — “Angel Band” by Tyler Childers
Alex Bowman — “Outlawz” by Terror Reid
Chase Briscoe — “The Boss” by James Brown
Chris Buescher — “Go to War” by Nothing More
Harrison Burton — “”Bad Boy for Life” by Diddy
Kyle Busch — “Rowdy Song” by Raytona 500
William Byron — “CHANT” by Macklemore
Landon Cassill — “High Hopes” by Panic at the Disco
Ross Chastain — “Watermelon Crawl” by Tracy Byrd
Austin Cindric — “Run to the Hills” by Iron Maiden
Cole Custer — “Top Gun Anthem” by Harold Faltermeyer
Austin Dillon — “Narcos” by Timmy Trumpet
Ty Dillon — “The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre and Eminem
Chase Elliott — “Ride the Lightning (717 Tapes) by Warren Zeiders
Ty Gibbs — “All In” by Lil Baby
Todd Gilliland — “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” by Ye
Justin Haley — “Summer Breeze” by Seals and Crofts
Denny Hamlin — “Hard Knock Life” by Andrea McArdle
Kevin Harvick — “The Old Man Down the Road” by John Fogarty
Erik Jones — “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” by Toby Keith
Brad Keselowski — “Rooster” by Alice in Chains
Corey LaJoie — “Highway to the Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins
Kyle Larson — “Dirt Road Anthem” by Jason Aldean
Joey Logano — “Back to the Future Theme”
Michael McDowell — “Coming in Hot” by Lecrae and Andy Mineo
B.J. McLeod — “Jiggle Jiggle” by Duke and Jones and Louis Theroux
Tyler Reddick — “Sabotage” by Beastie Boys
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — “Sold Out” by HARDY
Daniel Suarez — “I Feel Good” by PitBull
Martin Truex Jr. — “Need a Boat” by Morgan Wallen
Bubba Wallace — “Long Violent History” by Tyler Childers
Cody Ware — “25 Bands and A Geccco” by 100 Gecs
J.J. Yeley — “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins