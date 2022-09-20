NASCAR Cup: Bristol driver intro. playlist

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 17: Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Ford BlueOval City Ford, leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Driver introductions during the pre-race ceremonies at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, ahead of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, are a little different. One such difference is the drivers’ choices of music to which they’re introduced. Song choices are often some kind of reflection on the given driver, from simply being a favorite song to relating where that driver is in his career. Perhaps, the best examples are the song choices of the Trackhouse Racing duo of Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez ahead of Saturday night’s race at Bristol.

Chastain greeted fans at Bristol last weekend to the tune of Tracy Byrd’s “Watermelon Crawl.” That seems appropriate considering Chastain is known as the “Melon Man” because of his background as a watermelon farmer, hailing from a long line of watermelon farmers.

Suarez, meanwhile, walked out to “I Feel Good,” a song by none other than Trackhouse Racing co-owner, Pitbull:

Below, is the full playlist from Saturday’s driver introductions at BMS:

A.J. Allmendinger — “Victory” by Fire From the Gods

Aric Almirola — “”Without Me” by Eminem

Christopher Bell — “Remember the Name” — by Fort Minor

Ryan Blaney — “Angel Band” by Tyler Childers

Alex Bowman — “Outlawz” by Terror Reid

Chase Briscoe — “The Boss” by James Brown

Chris Buescher — “Go to War” by Nothing More

Harrison Burton — “”Bad Boy for Life” by Diddy

Kyle Busch — “Rowdy Song” by Raytona 500

William Byron — “CHANT” by Macklemore

Landon Cassill — “High Hopes” by Panic at the Disco

Ross Chastain — “Watermelon Crawl” by Tracy Byrd

Austin Cindric — “Run to the Hills” by Iron Maiden

Cole Custer — “Top Gun Anthem” by Harold Faltermeyer

Austin Dillon — “Narcos” by Timmy Trumpet

Ty Dillon — “The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre and Eminem

Chase Elliott — “Ride the Lightning (717 Tapes) by Warren Zeiders

Ty Gibbs — “All In” by Lil Baby

Todd Gilliland — “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” by Ye

Justin Haley — “Summer Breeze” by Seals and Crofts

Denny Hamlin — “Hard Knock Life” by Andrea McArdle

Kevin Harvick — “The Old Man Down the Road” by John Fogarty

Erik Jones — “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” by Toby Keith

Brad Keselowski — “Rooster” by Alice in Chains

Corey LaJoie — “Highway to the Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins

Kyle Larson — “Dirt Road Anthem” by Jason Aldean

Joey Logano — “Back to the Future Theme”

Michael McDowell — “Coming in Hot” by Lecrae and Andy Mineo

B.J. McLeod — “Jiggle Jiggle” by Duke and Jones and Louis Theroux

Tyler Reddick — “Sabotage” by Beastie Boys

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — “Sold Out” by HARDY

Daniel Suarez — “I Feel Good” by PitBull

Martin Truex Jr. — “Need a Boat” by Morgan Wallen

Bubba Wallace — “Long Violent History” by Tyler Childers

Cody Ware — “25 Bands and A Geccco” by 100 Gecs

J.J. Yeley — “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins