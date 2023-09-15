NASCAR Cup: Bristol race start time changed

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has moved the start time of Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway up an hour to 6:30 p.m. ET because of inclement weather in Saturday night’s forecast.

The Bristol race, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, is the third race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, making it the elimination race of the first round, or round of 16.

Live TV coverage of the race remains with USA.

Qualifying for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. Friday, following a 4:35 p.m. practice session.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on X (formerly Twitter) @autoracingdaily.