NASCAR Cup: Bristol won’t get dirty in 2024

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – APRIL 09: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 DeWalt Power Stack Toyota, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 09, 2023 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Both NASCAR weekends at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in 2024 will be held on the facility’s traditional concrete surface. Dates have not been revealed, though, as next year’s schedules for NASCAR’s three national series (Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck) have not been released.

“As the motorsports world focuses on America’s Night Race tomorrow, we are thrilled to announce Bristol Motor Speedway will host the return of the Food City 500 on the concrete high-banks of the World’s Fastest Half Mile in the spring of 2024,” BMS President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell said in a statement released Friday. “We will revive a logo reminiscent of the first Food City 500s in the early ’90s and resurrect the track’s vintage trademark look and feel of the era. We’re looking forward to a great weekend of racing and what’s to come in 2024.”

NASCAR’s first yearly NASCAR weekend featured temporary dirt surfaces for three seasons between 2021 and 2023, and those weekends included races by the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Craftsman Truck series. The second yearly race weekends continued on the track’s permanent concrete surface.

The first Cup race on Bristol dirt was the first Cup Series race on dirt, anywhere, since the early 1970s. Joey Logano won the inaugural race in 2021. Joe Gibbs won the other two — Kyle Busch in 2022 and Christopher Bell this year.

