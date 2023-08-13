NASCAR Cup: Brodie Kostecki makes debut on Indy road course

By AMANDA VINCENT

Australia V8 Supercars points leader Brodie Kostecki will make his NASCAR national-level debut Sunday in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 33 Chevrolet, a third entry by Richard Childress Racing.

Kostecki qualified 11th Saturday but will have to drop to the back for the start of Sunday’s race because of a crash in the qualifying session.

Kostecki previously raced in the US in the USAC Ford Focus Series, winning three national championships; in Late Models; and the ARCA Menards Series East in pursuit of a NASCAR career. When that didn’t pan out, he returned to his native Australia.

“There’s always two ways you can look at things in life,” Kostecki said, as quoted by NBC Sports. “I was, sort of, obviously, disappointed that we had to go back home, but at the same time, I was very grateful for the opportunity that I got to come over at such a young age and do so much racing, and I was able to win a few races, as well, in a Late Model, which is really cool. I really enjoyed my time here.”

Kostecki follows fellow-Supercars driver Shane van Gisbergen to NASCAR’s top series. The inaugural street-course race in Chicago earlier this season was van Gisbergen’s NASCAR debut, but he won the race. He will make his second Cup Series start at Indianapolis.

