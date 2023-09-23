NASCAR Cup: Bubba Wallace claims pole at Texas

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 15: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota, laughs on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 15, 2023 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. was the last driver to make a qualifying attempt in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, but he went to the top of the scoring pylon. With a 28.672-second/188.337 mph lap in the final round of qualifying, Wallace claimed the pole for Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. It’s Wallace’s second-career pole and first of the 2023 season.

“When it’s time to step up to the plate and deliver, this is what these guys do,” Wallace said. “And, so, it’s time. It’s the playoffs. It’s what you got to do. You got to show up in big time moments and make big time plays. So I’m excited for today, but the real task is tomorrow. But it’s good to start out on the right foot.”

Both Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing drivers advanced to round two of qualifying. Chris Burscher qualified second to start alongside Wallace on the front row. Teammate and team co-owner Brad Keselowski qualified third.

“It was a solid day for us,” Keselowski said. “We didn’t have the speed that I think what we saw from the 23 car, but both Chris and I had really strong laps and put ourselves in position for a great day on Sunday. We are pumped to see what we can make of that and, hopefully, score a lot of points and maybe win the race.”

The eventual pole sitter also was fast in round one Saturday. His 28.567-second/189.029 mph first-round lap was tops among group B drivers. Christopher Bell, winner of the last three Cup Series poles, led group A with a 28.8201-second/187.370 mph lap, but he wound up ninth in round two.

Wallace’s car-co-owner at 23XI Racing and Bell’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin, also advanced to round two in Saturday’s qualifying session, but he failed to record a lap in the final round. After slowing and heading to the garage, Hamlin garnered the 10th starting spot for Sunday’s race.

Another JGR driver, Ty Gibbs, qualified fourth.

Like both RFK drivers advanced to round two, so did both Trackhouse Racing drivers. Ross Chastain qualified fifth and Daniel Suarez eighth.

Other top-10 qualifiers included A.J. Allmendinger in sixth and Kyle Busch in seventh.