NASCAR Cup: Bubba Wallace hits milestone at Nashville

MADISON, ILLINOIS – JUNE 04: Actor Chris Tucker shakes hands with Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Leidos Toyota, on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2023 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

When Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. took the green flag at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on Sunday for the Ally 400, he made his 200th-career start in the NASCAR Cup Series. He finished the race in the 15th position after starting ninth.

Wallace has been a full-time Cup Series driver since 2018 after a limited schedule in 2017. He began his Cup Series career with Richard Petty Motorsports (now Legacy Motor Club) before becoming the first driver for 23XI Racing, co owned by fellow-Cup driver Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan, in 2021.

Wallace has two-career Cup Series wins, one each in 2021 and 2022. His first 200 races also include 15 top-fives and 27 top-10 race finishes.

“He just needs to keep doing what he’s done the last month and a half,” Hamlin said. “If you could have listened to what we were talking about on our ownership calls on what is the strategy to get the 23 in the playoffs, it was just kind of, ‘Let’s everyone take a breath, here, and let’s see how this goes for the next month-and-a-half before we start changing our strategy.” And then, he goes on a run of top-fives and top-10s. I think consistency still pays, not only to get in the playoffs, but once you are in it.”

Wallace is 15th in the Cup Series driver standings with four top-fives and five top-10s, 17 races into the season.

“I think we look at last year, and we knew that all the mistakes that we had as a team and not executing put us behind. You know, how we ran at the end of last year was how we should have ran at the beginning, but we couldn’t seem to get out of our own way, Wallace said. “And so now that we’re not in our own way, the finishes are showing, so the speed’s been there.

“In Darlington, I look back and that may have been the one where I think we could have won. Other than that, we’ve finished kind of where we deserved, and then, it’s been really good. So we’ve just got to keep pushing and striving for more. I think everything that’s been going on, putting the work in, the conversations that we have, Bootie (Robert “Bootie” Barker, crew chief) and I, the engineers, are just making this better. It’s been paying off. So as long as we don’t get in our own way, we’re fine.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily.