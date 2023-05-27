NASCAR Cup: Bubba Wallace loses car chief at Charlotte

By AMANDA VINCENT

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.’s No. 23 Toyota from 23XI Racing failed inspection twice at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Saturday. As a result, his car chief was ejected from the track’s garage and pit areas ahead of Sunday evening’s Coca-Cola 600.

Wallace’s car passed on its third attempt through the inspection process.

Rain resulted in the cancellation of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Charlotte on Saturday. NASCAR, instead set the starting grid for Sunday’s race using a formula that includes points and fastest laps and the finishing order from the most recent race. That formula puts Wallace in the seventh position for the start of the Coca-Cola 600.

Wallace is 15th in the points standings at the halfway point of the Cup Series regular season (after 13 races).

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily.