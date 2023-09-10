NASCAR Cup: Bubba Wallace’s car fails inspection at Kansas

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 23 Toyota of Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series failed inspection twice at Kansas Speedway on Friday.

As a result, car chief Zachary Marquardt was ejected from the Kansas pit and garage area for the remainder of the race weekend that will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Hollywood Casino 400, the second race of the 2023 playoffs. The team also lost pit selection for Sunday’s race.

Wallace is the defending winner of the Hollywood Casino 400. He is 30th in the standings after one playoff race.

Wallace qualified 10th for Sunday’s race.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on X (formerly Twitter) @autoracingdaily.