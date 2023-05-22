NASCAR Cup: Bubba Wallace’s radio hijacked after All-Star Race

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has launched an investigation into who managed to access Darrell “Bubba” Wallace’s radio channel at the end of Sunday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway and how they managed to do so. According members of Wallace’s 23XI Racing team, someone was able to hijack the team’s radio communication to give Wallace a derogatory message.

A team spokesperson told Motorsport.com that the message was, “Go back to where you came from you a******. You’re not wanted in NASCAR.”

According to the team, Wallace did not hear the message.

Wallace finished the All-Star Race in the second position. Kyle Larson dominated and won the exhibition event.

“I didn’t know anything coming into this race, and after the first run, I had to go into conserve mode – conserve the rear tires,” Wallace said. “That was the biggest thing. After last night, I was really skeptical on how we were going to run; we weren’t very good. Even saving, I just didn’t have what he had. I thought we could close the gap a lot more than we did, but just didn’t have it. I’m proud of our efforts. Columbia, I want to get them to victory lane. Toyota – our Toyotas have been really strong. I’m pumped for Tyler (Reddick, teammate) finishing third. Just have to continue to carry the momentum and have some fun in Charlotte.”

