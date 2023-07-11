NASCAR Cup: Busch Light moves to Ross Chastain’s car in 2024

LEBANON, TENNESSEE – JUNE 25: Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, is congratulated by Trackhouse Racing team co-owner, Justin Marks in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25, 2023 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Busch Light has signed a multi-year contract with Trackhouse Racing to be a primary sponsor on the No. 1 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain in the NASCAR Cup Series, beginning in 2024.

“On the farm in Alva, Fla., Busch Light has always been the beer of choice for all of our celebrations, and now that they are right by my side as my sponsor, it’s a dream come true,” Chastain said. “This sponsorship means so much to me as the brand not only supports NASCAR, but also places value and extends their support to communities that are close to my heart — the humble, hard-working people across the U.S. who enjoy cracking a cold one after an honest day’s work.”

Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Busch Light, had bern a primary sponsor of Kevin Harvick through brands like Budweiser and Busch Light, first, at Richard Childress Racing and, now, at Stewart-Haas Racing. But Harvick is retiring from full-time Cup Series competition at the end of the 2023 season.

“With our longstanding commitment to NASCAR, we’ve activated many different types of programs with our sponsorship throughout the years, and we’re thrilled to team up with Trackhouse Racing and Ross Chastain to continue finding compelling, creative ways to bring 21+ fans, NASCAR enthusiasts and Busch Light consumers closer to the sport they love,” Busch Family & Natural Family Head of Marketing at Anheuser-Busch Krystyn Stowe said. “Our goal is to showcase the things 21+ fans love while enjoying their favorite sport and favorite beer, and we can’t wait to do this along with Trackhouse Racing and Ross as they join the Busch Light family.”

Chastain went full-time Cup Series racing in 2018 and is in his second year with Trackhouse. He has three-career wins in 170 starts, most recently at Nashvill (Tenn.) Superspeedway three races ago. After two wins last season, Chastain made the championship four of the 2022 playoffs and finished that season second in the driver standings.

“Ross has already accomplished so much in his career, and we’re so proud that an iconic brand like Busch Light sees his commitment, not only to the sport, but to his fans. Being sponsored by the Official Beer of NASCAR is such an honor, and we can’t wait to see what Ross and Busch Light accomplish together in 2024 and beyond,” Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks said. “It has been Trackhouse’s goal from day one to build something special and different — something that resonates with the fans and partners in NASCAR. For Busch Light to recognize this and commit to the vision is both humbling and inspiring as we continue to write a special chapter in the history of this sport.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily.

Get your Ross Chastain gear here!