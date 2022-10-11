NASCAR Cup: Byron’s appeal prompts rule book changes

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – APRIL 09: William Byron, driver of the #24 RaptorTough.com Chevrolet, reacts after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway on April 09, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

After the National Motorsports Appeals Panel changed penalties NASCAR assessed William Byron for spinning Denny Hamlin during a caution at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 25.

Originally, the section of the rule book cited in its penalty (4.4.C) stated said guilty parties could be docked 25-50 points and/or fined $50,000-$100,00. The change replaces the “and/or” with “and.”

Also, the phrase “or spinning” was added after “intentionally wrecking” to further detail actions that could lead to penalties.

Another “and/or” was replaced with “and” in section 4.4.D and the sentence, “Violations may also result in race suspension(s), indefinite suspension, or termination,” was added so that the section now reads, “Member actions that could result in a loss of 50-100 driver and team owner points and $150,000-$200,000 fine. Violations may also result in race suspension(s), indefinite suspension, or termination.”

In addition, NASCAR edited section 4.4.B of its rule book to increase fines from $10,000-$15,000 to $25,000-$50,000. Text from that section was edited to now read, “Intentionally damaging another vehicle on pit road with no one around under yellow or red flag conditions or post-race,” adding the terms “pit road” and “post-race.”

The changes were made to the rule books for all three national series.



NASCAR docked Byron 25 driver points and his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team 25 owner points and fined Byron $50,00 for the Texas incident. The Appeals Panel reversed the points deduction but doubled Byron’s fine to $100,000 because of a previous loophole in NASCAR’s rule.



