NASCAR Cup: Cam Waters joins RFK for Sonoma

By AMANDA VINCENT

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing will field a third entry for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on June 9. Australian Supercars driver Cam Waters will drive the No. 69 RFK Racing Ford in the race as a teammate to Cup regulars Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher. The Sonoma race will be Waters’ Cup Series debut.

“This opportunity, for me, is a dream come true, and one that I do not take lightly, given the global audience of NASCAR and the Cup Series,” Waters said. “I’ve been fortunate to dip my toes into the NASCAR waters a bit this year and am excited to put my road-racing experience to the test this summer. It takes a village to make something like this come to fruition, so I especially want to thank the team at BuildSubmarines.com and AUKUS for giving me this opportunity to highlight the AUKUS security partnership, and for all the efforts at RFK to pull this off.”

Waters has two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts this season with ThorSport Racing at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Kansas Speedway. He posted a best finish of 19th at Kansas.

Since 2016, Waters has 11 Supercars wins. He also has three-consecutive podium finishes in the Bathurst 1000 and holds the record for the youngest driver to compete in that event.

The Sonoma race will be the second of the season for RFK’s No. 60. David Ragan finished 20th in the car in the season-opening Daytona 500 in February.

Follow @AutoRacingDaily on X.