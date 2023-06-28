NASCAR Cup: Carl Edwards honored at Nashville

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR driver Carl Edwards was the first inductee into Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway’s new Legends Plaza on Sunday, ahead of the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the track.

“To be able to come back here and reflect on that is just a really powerful thing and a humbling thing for me to be able to share it with my family and my friends,” Edwards said, as quoted by The Associated Press. “This is your day to feel all the love is just over the top.”

Edwards retired from NASCAR competition after the 2016 season, so he never contested a Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, as NASCAR’s top series first raced there in 2021. Edwards, though, won six NASCAR national-level races there — five in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and one in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He finished in the top-10 in all but one of his Xfinity Series races at Nashville, including three-straight wins there between 2006 and 2007. He swept two yearly Xfinity races at Nashville in 2007 and 2011.

Edwards has 28-career Cup Series wins and recently was named one of NASCAR’s 75 All-time Greatest Drivers.

The Legends Plaza still is in its design phase. Drivers inducted will be recognized by bronze guitar pick-shaped plaques. Upon completion, the Plaza will be open to visitors year-around.

