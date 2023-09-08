NASCAR Cup: Carson Hocevar gets two more races with Legacy

WEST ALLIS, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 26: Carson Hocevar, driver of the #42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, sits in his truck during practice for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175 at The Milwaukee Mile on August 26, 2023 in West Allis, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Carson Hocevar has been tasked with driving the No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet in the next two NASCAR Cup Series races — Sunday at Kansas Speedway and at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Sept. 16.

The No. 42 seat was left vacant by the indefinite suspension of Noah Gragson ahead of a race at Michigan International Speedway last month. Gragson was suspended, first, by Legacy and, then, indefinitely by NASCAR for liking a racially insensitive social media post relating to the death of George Floyd. Days later Gragson asked to be released from his contract with Legacy Motor Club.

Legacy is utilizing substitute drivers to finish the 2023 season before putting John Hunter Nemechek in the car full-time in 2024.

Hocevar already has driven the No. 42 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sept. 3, the most recent Cup Series race. He finished 17th. That was his second-career Cup Series start. He made his debut earlier this season at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis as a substitute driver for Corey LaJoie at Spire Motorsports. He crashed in that race.

“This is a great opportunity to get some seat time in the Cup Series and help out the team at LEGACY M.C.,” Hocevar said ahead of Darlington. “I had the chance earlier this year to race at St. Louis in the Cup Series. I’m looking forward to working with Luke (Lambert, crew chief) and the No. 42 team, and if anyone knows how to get around Darlington, Erik Jones does, so it will be great to have him as a teammate.”

Hocevar is a championship contender in the Truck Series as a driver for Niece Motorsports and has three wins in 18 races this year.

