NASCAR Cup: Carson Hocevar in No. 42 at Darlington

WEST ALLIS, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 27: Carson Hocevar, driver of the #42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175 at The Milwaukee Mile on August 27, 2023 in West Allis, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Carson Hocevar will be the substitute driver behind the wheel of the No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet for Sunday evening’s Southern 500, the opening race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

The Truck Series has the weekend off. Hocevar originally planned to contest the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington from behind the wheel of the No. 77 Spire Motorsports on Saturday but has cancelled that plan to focus on the Southern 500.

Cup Series rookie Noah Gragson was the full-time driver of the No. 42 but was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR after the Richmond (Va.) Raceway race, the 22nd race of the season, for liking a racially insensitive meme on social media relating to the death of George Floyd. Gragson has since asked to be released from his contract with Legacy.

Mike Rockenfeller and NASCAR Xfinity Series Josh Berry have served as substitute drivers in the No. 42 in the four races since Gragson’s suspension — Berry on two ovals and Rockefeller on two road courses. Rockenfeller posted the best finish in the car, a 19th at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

Sunday’s race will be Hocevar’s second-career Cup Series start. He substituted for Corey LaJoie in the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis earlier this season. He was credited with a 36th-place finish after a crash.

“This is a great opportunity to get some seat time in the Cup Series and help out the team at Legacy M.C.,” Hocevar said. “I had the chance earlier this year to race at St. Louis in the Cup Series. I’m looking forward to working with Luke (Lambert, crew chief) and the No. 42 team, and if anyone knows how to get around Darlington, Erik Jones does, so it will be great to have him as a teammate.”

Hocevar is in his third full-time season in the Truck Series. His 72-career starts include three wins, all coming this season with Niece Motorsports. He made the 2023 Truck Series playoffs and is fourth in the driver standings, two races into the postseason.

Hocevar also has two top-10s in five NASCAR Xfinity Series races.

“Carson is a very talented driver and has a bright future,” Legacy Motor Club CEO Cal Wells III said. “We are thankful to Chevrolet, Spire Motorsports and Niece Motorsports for making this happen and look forward to seeing what he can do in the No. 42 this weekend.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on X (formerly Twitter) @autoracingdaily.