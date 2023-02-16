NASCAR Cup: cautions between stages eliminated at road courses

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has opted to eliminate stage breaks at all NASCAR Cup Series road course races and some NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck series races this season.

“When we introduced stage racing, we took an element of strategy away from the event,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer said. “Felt this would bring some new storylines.”

Also worth noting, caution laps on several road courses are time consuming.

Races on road courses still will be divided into stages and points awarded after each stage, but instead of cautions between stages, racing will continue.

The 2023 Cup Series schedule includes six road-course races — Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on March 26; Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on June 11; a Chicago street course on July 2; the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Aug. 12; Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Aug. 19; and the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval on Oct. 7.

Companion Xfinity and Truck series races also will not include cautions between stages. But stand-alone road-course races for those two series will have cautions between stages. The stand-alone races for the Truck and Xfinity series will not include green-flag pit stops, so cautions between stages will provide opportunities for teams to service their vehicles.



Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).