NASCAR Cup: Chad Johnston returns to SHR

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Cole Custer, driver of the #41 HaasTooling.com Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chad Johnston is returning to Stewart-Haas Racing to be crew chief for Ryan Preece on the No. 41 Ford team in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023, the race team announced recently. Johnston was crew chief for Tony Stewart at SHR in 2014 and 2015.

“It’s great to have Chad back with our race team,” SHR Chief Competition Officer Greg Zipadelli said. “A lot of the people he worked with when he was here before are still here today, and he already has a rapport with Ryan Preece. Chad fits in seamlessly and has a tremendous work ethic.

Johnston guided Stewart to three top-fives and 10 top-10 race finishes in their two years together before Johnston moved to Chip Ganassi Racing to work with Kyle Larson. Johnston also worked with driver Martin Truex Jr. at Michael Waltrip Racing before his first move to SHR. In 321 races, Johnston has seven wins as a Cup Series crew chief.

Johnston last was a Cup Series crew chief in 2020. The last two seasons he was crew chief at DGR Racing in the NASCAR Truck Series. That stint included six races with Preece in 2022 and two in 2021. The pairing of Preece and Johnston resulted in a Truck Series win at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway in 2021.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Toney has been named crew chief for Cole Custer in Custer’s return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series to drive the #00 for SHR. It will be Toney’s first stint as a NASCAR national-level crew chief. He most recently worked as an engineer with SHR.

Toney has been with Stewart-Haas since the team was formed from the old Haas CNC Racing team and has worked with SHR’s Cup and Xfinity Series programs, including with Custer in the Xfinity Series from 2017 through 2019.

“Jonathan has been a workhorse and his fingerprints are on a lot of the success this team has enjoyed,” Zipadelli said. “He’s been here since the very beginning and knows this place inside and out. Jonathan has definitely earned this opportunity and all of us are proud to see him take on this new role.”

The remainder of Stewart-Haas Racing’s crew chief lineup will remain the same with Rodney Childers as Kevin Harvick’s crew chief on the No. 4 team in the Cup Series, John Klausmeier as Chase Briscoe’s crew chief on the No. 14 team and Drew Blickensderfer as Aric Almirola’s crew chief on the No. 10 team. In the Xfinity Series, Richard Boswell will be Riley Herbst’s crew chief on the No. 98 SHR team.

