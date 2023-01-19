NASCAR Cup: Chandler Smith to attempt Daytona 500

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chandler Smith will attempt to qualify for the 2023 Daytona 500 in the No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. If he makes the race, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season opener on Feb. 19 will be his Cup Series debut.

“This is a dream come true for me,” Smith said. “As a kid, you always have the goal of one day racing in the Cup Series. I’m hoping that comes true in this year’s Daytona 500. I’m thankful for Harvel Crumley and Quick Tie for the opportunity to run in multiple Cup races this year, and I’m beyond appreciative in the belief that Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice have in me.”

After Daytona, Smith also plans to contest Cup Series races at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway and attempt to make the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway.

Smith joined Kaulig racing after the 2022 race season to make the move from the NASCAR Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The 2023 season will be Smith’s first full-time season in the Xfinity Series.

“Chris (Rice, Kaulig Racing President) and I knew who we had in Chandler when we brought him into our team fold at the end of last year,” Kaulig Racing owner Matt Kaulig said. “He made such an splash on the Craftsman Truck Series in the last couple years. We have the utmost confidence in his full-time Xfinity Series run this year, and with Quick Tie, we think he will turn some heads in his Cup Series starts.”

Smith’s NASCAR experience includes 61 races in the Truck Series, including full-time seasons in 2021 and 2022. He notched five Truck Series wins the last two years and made the championship four of the Truck Series playoffs in 2022.

Smith also has one top-10 in three-career Xfinity Series starts.

