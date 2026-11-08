NASCAR Cup: Chase Briscoe gets pole at Homestead-Miami

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 01: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, waits to be introduced prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on November 01, 2026 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 32.396-second/166.687 mph lap around Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, Chase Briscoe claimed the final poke of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. He’ll start on the poke for the second time this season Sunday in the NASCAR Championship race. It’ll mark his second pole this year.

“Yeah, yesterday (in practice), I thought my car was really, really good,” Briscoe said. “I thought it did everything I needed it to do, outside of just kind of one or two things that I thought that we could definitely get it to do, and then, yeah, qualifying was kind of surprising. I thought, last night, I had way more grip than what we had, there, but we go a little bit faster, obviously, there, too. It’s just a hard contrast to really know what your car has, because you’re going to race in that. So practice, I feel like, was not a waste, but it just is not a direct correlation to what you’re going to race in. So, yeah, I think my car is good, but it’ll be a totally different race car in the middle of the heat tomorrow. So, yeah, I feel confident, though, that we’ll be able to contend. I wouldn’t sit here and say that I’m the dominant car, but I definitely felt like I was a top-three car. So, yeah, did our job, there, to start up front and get the number one pit stall and everything. So looking forward to tomorrow.”

Joe Gibbs Racing swept the front row in the Homestead qualifying session. Briscoe’s JGR teammate and title contender Denny Hamlin will start second for Sunday’s race.

All three remaining championship contenders qualified in the top-10 at Homestead-Miami. Points leader Kyle Larson qualified fourth, and Briscoe and Hamlin’s JGR teammate Christopher Bell qualified sixth.

Other top-five qualifiers included Tyler Reddick in third and Austin Cindric in fifth. Reddick crashed in practice Friday.

In qualifying, Brad Keselowski spun.

Briscoe has been fast throughout the weekend, so far. He recorded the fastest lap in practice and was second in 10-consecutive-lap averages. Ryan Blaney recorded the fastest 10-lap average before qualifying ninth.