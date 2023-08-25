NASCAR Cup: Chase Briscoe leads SHR one-two in Daytona qualifying

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – APRIL 23: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #14 Mahindra Tractors YOG Ford, walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2023 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Briscoe’s 49.499-second/181.822 mph lap in the second and final round of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Friday garnered him the pole for Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, the final race of the regular season. Briscoe, a Ford driver, snapped a nine-race streak of Chevrolet poles at Daytona with his second-career pole.

“It feels good,” Briscoe said. “It’s just a testament to all the men and women at Stewart-Haas. “For us to lock up the front row is really cool.”

Stewart-Haas Racing swept the front row in qualifying, as Briscoe will share the front row for Saturday’s green flag with teammate Aric Almirola.

“We’ve had great speedway cars all year long, and this place has been a great place for us,” Almirola said. “I’m looking forward to tomorrow night. Tonight, we’ll lick our wounds on missing out on the pole, but tomorrow night is the big prize.”

Harrison Burton qualified third for an all-Ford top-three.

Seven Fords were among the 10 cars to advance to round two of qualifying, including all four from the SHR stable. Briscoe also led the opening round Friday with a 49.526-second/181.723 mph lap. Stewart-Haas drivers bookended the top-10 in qualifying with Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick qualifying ninth and 10th.

The three non-Ford drivers who cracked the top-10 included two Toyota drivers. Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. qualified fourth and Ty Gibbs fifth.

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Riley Herbst qualified sixth for his third-career Cup Series start in a third Front Row Motorsports entry.

Kyle Larson was the only Chevrolet driver who advanced to round two and qualified seventh.

Ryan Blaney qualified eighth.