NASCAR Cup: Chase Briscoe racing with broken finger

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe is racing with a broken finger on the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway dirt. He broke the middle finger on his left hand in a crash in the Kyle Larson Late Model Challenge dirt race at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tenn., on Thursday.

Despite the injury, Briscoe is pulling NASCAR double-duty at Bristol. He drove the No. 22 AM Racing Ford to a seventh-place finish Saturday night in the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt event for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He’ll drive his regular ride, the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in Sunday night’s Cup race, the Food City Dirt Race. He’ll start 14th for that race.

Briscoe plans to have surgery on the injured finger in the coming week. He doesn’t expect to miss any races. He is racing with a brace to protect the finger at Bristol.

