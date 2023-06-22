NASCAR Cup: Chase Briscoe reunites with Richard Boswell

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – APRIL 23: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #14 Mahindra Tractors YOG Ford, walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2023 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Personnel shuffling at Stewart-Haas Racing has put Richard Boswell as crew chief on the No. 14 NASCAR Cup Series team of Chase Briscoe. Boswell previously was crew chief for Riley Herbst in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Boswell replaces John Klausmeier as Briscoe’s crew chief.

Davin Rastivo is Herbst’s new crew chief on the No. 98 Xfinity Series team. He moves to his new position from the job of lead engineer on the No. 10 team of Aric Almirola in the the Cup Series.

Klausmeier is transitioning to SHR’s vehicle performance group.

“We made these changes in the best interests of the entire organization,” SHR Chief Competition Officer Greg Zipadelli said. “Different people in new positions brings new perspectives. There’s still a lot of racing left to do this year, which means there’s still a lot of opportunity. We need to seize these opportunities and make the most of them, and fresh perspectives from the top of the pit box to the preparation inside the shop will help us do that.”

Boswell was Briscoe’s crew chief in the Xfinity Series between 2018 and 2020. Together, they won eight races, including six in 2020.

Klausmeier has three wins in 193 races as a Cup Series crew chief, including one with Briscoe at Phoenix Raceway last year. His job change came in the midst of a six-race suspension for a counterfeit part on Briscoe’s car at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. He was Briscoe’s crew chief since 2021.

