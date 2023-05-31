NASCAR Cup: Chase Briscoe, SHR hit hard after Coca-Cola 600

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – APRIL 23: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #14 Mahindra Tractors YOG Ford, walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2023 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Briscoe and his No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team in the NASCAR Cup Series have been heavily penalized for counterfeiting an underwing part on the car.

Crew chief John Klausmeier was fined $250,000 and suspended six races and Briscoe and the team were docked 120 driver and owner points and 25 playoff points.

NASCAR cited violations of sections 14.1.C&F, 14.6.A and 14.6.3.B of its rule book in the penalty announcement. The rules infraction was discovered during a teardown inspection at NASCAR’s Research and Development Center after Monday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“We had a quality control lapse and a part that never should’ve been on a car going to the racetrack ended up on the No. 14 car at Charlotte,” SHR Competition Director Greg Zipadelli said. “We accept NASCAR’s decision and will not appeal.”

Briscoe finished 20th at Charlotte.

