NASCAR Cup: Chase Briscoe takes Talladega pole

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Briscoe ran a 51.466-second/186.065 mph lap around Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday to claim the pole for Sunday’s YellaWood 500, the eighth race of the 10-race Chase. Briscoe’s lap was the only lap of the roubd of 186 mph and garnered him his first pole of the season.

“Yeah, it feels great. It’s definitely been a while,” Briscoe said. “I think last year, we had seven (poles). This year we’ve not been as good of a qualifier as we were last year for whatever reason, so, yeah, just a testament to these guys. This is definitely one of those team pole sessions. There’s not a whole lot I can really do to benefit, but I can certainly screw it up. So, yeah, it’s just been an amazing job.”

Austin Hill qualified second to join Briscoe on the front row. Trackhouse Racing teammates Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen claimed second-row starting spots by qualifying third and fourth. Chris Buescher was the only Ford driver to advance to the 10-car second round and qualified fifth.

Briscoe was fast throughout qualifying. He also led round one with the only lap of the round over 186 mph (186.047 mph).

Several Chase drivers qualified outside the top-20. The worst qualifier among the 16 Chase drivers was Tyler Reddick in 33rd.