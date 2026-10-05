NASCAR Cup: Chase Briscoe wins at Las Vegas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Briscoe claimed his second win of the season Sunday in the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“It was definitely uneasy on the long run. On the short run, I felt phenomenal,” Briscoe said. “I don’t know what else I could have needed. After 30 or so laps, I would kind of be hanging on. It would seem like, even if I could stretch it even four seconds, they would ultimately catch me right before we pitted. I’ll be honest; with 35 to go, I was thinking, ‘I don’t know if I am going to be able to pull this off after leading all day.’ James (Small, crew chief) made an adjustment at the end and that was a huge deal, there. It was definitely an exciting race from my point of view. I know the middle part, maybe not so much, but at the end, it was like cat and mouse game of a couple of different guys, and then, there was that group of seven or eight lap cars. It is really cool to get Bass Pro Shops, Toyota, Free Bird, Columbia Bank, Mobil 1, Zep, Lance Crackers, WIX Filters – all of our partners — in victory lane. It has not been a terrible year, but it hasn’t been the year we’ve wanted, so this is really cool.”

Kyle Larson finished second and Tyler Reddick third after a three-car battle with Briscoe on the final lap, despite Larson getting into the wall and Reddick the infield grass. Team Penske duo Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-five.

“It was a fight all day long for this No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet team,” Larson said. “I was surprised about how far off we were there in that first run. I was just doing all I could to hold onto it and get to the pit stop. Cliff (Daniels, crew chief) said it was going to be a lengthy pit stop, but I didn’t know it was going to be that long. We came out a lap down. I think, thankfully, that caution came out and we could take the wave around. I think that really saved us from being stuck a lap down a lot longer. My car got better, but getting track position was just difficult. We just chipped away at it all race long. We had a good green flag pit cycle, and I could tell I was gaining on him (Briscoe) pretty quickly. I just tried to stay patient, but my tires were getting kind of burnt off by the time I got there. I did what I could to try and win. We did a decent job with it, but I was just trying to push it through (turns) three and four to build some momentum at him and try to get by him down the straightaway. I just got really loose and overcorrected it into the wall. Thankfully, I was able to limp it home. It got exciting, for sure. I wish I could have won in this paint scheme while honoring Kyle (Busch), because that would have been in very Kyle Busch fashion, but again, it was a great fight by this team.”

Briscoe led a race-high 175 laps of the 267-lap race.

Briscoe also won the 80-lap opening stage with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell in second.

JGR drivers started the race first through fourth, led by pole sitter Denny Hamlin. They ran top-four until pitting on lap 35. JGR’s Ty Gibbs was nabbed speeding on pit road.

Hamlin cycled back to the lead before a lap-44 caution for Zane Smith. But most drivers, including Hamlin, pitted, again, during the caution. Briscoe and Bell stayed out, though.

Hamlin got back into the top-five with new tires. But he spun late in the stage and fell outside the top-20.

After stage one, Reddick made multiple stops because of a voltage issues.

Briscoe completed a stage sweep by winning the 85-lap second stage at lap 165. Cindric was second at stage-end. Bell was third, despite not having power steering.

Briscoe gave up the lead to pit during a cycle of green-flag stops on lap 129. Meanwhile, several drivers who pitted during a lap-93 debris caution, including Cindric, stayed out during the cycle.

With newer tires, Briscoe retook the lead on lap 163.

Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Chase Elliott finished the race in the sixth and seventh positions. Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. finished eighth, Shane van Gisbergen ninth and Joey Logano 10th.