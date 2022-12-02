NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott continues reign as Most Popular Driver

By AMANDA VINCENT

For the fifth-consecutive year, Chase Elliott has been named the Most Popular Driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. Elliott was announced as the 2022 National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver award recipient Thursday evening during NASCAR Champion’s Week festivities in Nashville, Tenn.

An Elliott or an Earnhardt has won the fan-voted award every year but two since 1984. Elliott father, Bill Elliott, won the award a record 16 times. Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the award a record 15-consecutive times. Since Earnhart’s retirement at the end of the 2017 season, Elliott has been the only winner of the award.

“For me, obviously, I came into a very fortunate situation,” Elliott said. “Dad had a great connection with the fans, and beyond him, I look at the connection as really an extension of his career and my uncles and my grandfather and just kind of the path and the work ethic that they had to be able to get to where they did and to achieve the goals they did. And I think a lot of people really connected with them because of their approach and how they went about things and they were a little different than the rest, and I think that was very easily recognizable to the fans. And for me, look, I get it, right? I completely understand that a lot of the folks that supported them and my family over the years have migrated to support me. I’m grateful for it, grateful for the other side of the fence as well, and grateful for the new fans that I feel like I’ve made along the way, too.”

Other top-10 vote-getters for the award included Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr.

Noah Gragson was voted NASCAR Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver. It was Gragson’s first win of the award but the 11th-straight for a JR Motorsports driver. Hailie Deegan was voted NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Most Popular Driver for the second-consecutive season.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).