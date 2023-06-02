NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott granted second waiver

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Elliott has received a waiver from NASCAR to remain eligible to contend for a NASCAR Cup Series playoff berth despite missing Sunday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis. Elliott has been suspended from the race for intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 29.

Corey LaJoie will substitute for Elliott behind the wheel of The No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at Gateway while NASCAR Truck Series regular Carson Hocevar subs for LaJoie in the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevy in the race.

Elliott already received a waiver from NASCAR after missing six races earlier this season because of injuries sustained in a snowboarding accident.

Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion, has contested eight of the 14 races, so far, in 2023. He still is winless this season and is 28th in the driver standings. Twelve races, including Sunday’s race at Gateway, remain in the regular season.

