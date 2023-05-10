NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott joins ASA STARS for two races

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Elliott has added his name to the entry lists for the ASA STARS National Tour race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway on May 16 and Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 25. He’ll drive a No. 9 Chevrolet.

The North Wilkesboro race is a part of a North Wilkesboro race week that will culminate in the running of the NASCAR All-Star Race by the NASCAR Cup Series there on May 21. That exhibition event will be the first event for the Cup Series at North Wilkesboro since 1996. Several Cup Series drivers are taking advantage of opportunities for extra track time there through the STARS race and/or the CARS Tour race on May 17.

Elliott’s Cup Series teammate at Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron, also will contest the ASA STARS race at North Wilkesboro, as well as fellow-Cup Series drivers Erik Jones and William Byron. Cup drivers Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez, along with the retired Dale Earnhardt Jr., are among the drivers on the entry list for the CARS Tour race at North Wilkesboro.

