NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott on NHMS pole after rain

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Elliott will start on the pole for the USA Today 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday. He’ll be joined on the front row by Ryan Blaney.

Rain at NHMS on Saturday resulted in the cancellation of qualifying. The race starting grid was set based on a metric that includes car owner points and previous race fastest laps and finishing order. Blaney won the most recent race at Iowa Speedway on June 16.

Three Hendrick Motorsports drivers will start in the top-five. Elliott’s teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman will start third and fifth, respectively.

Christopher Bell will start fourth.