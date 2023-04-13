NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott returns at Martinsville

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Elliott plans to be back behind the wheel of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet this weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race there. Elliott has been sidelined by a fractured left tibia sustained in a snowboarding accident since the March 5 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the third race of the season.

“We’re looking forward to having Chase back in his race car to pick up where he left off,” HMS owner Rick Hendrick said. “Since the injury, he’s worked extremely hard and focused all his time and energy on returning to the No. 9 team. Throughout the last six weeks, he’s stayed fully engaged with everything we’re doing, and we know he’s chomping at the bit to get on the racetrack and compete for wins.”

Elliott missed six races. NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry subbed for Elliott in five of those races, posting a best finish of second at Richmond (Va.) Raceway in April 2. Jordan Taylor drove the No. 9 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on March 26, finishing 24th in his Cup Series debut.

“Having such high-caliber drivers available was a huge benefit, especially under difficult circumstances,” Hendrick Motorsports President and General Manager Jeff Andrews said. “Josh and Jordan each brought a tremendous amount of professionalism to our team, and we’re truly grateful for their contributions. Their preparation and talent made a big difference. We can’t overstate it.”

NASCAR has granted Elliott a waiver, maintaining his eligibility to contest for a playoff berth. Elliott returns to the Cup Series 34th in the driver standings.

