NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott sidelined by leg injury

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Elliott will not contest Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after suffering a leg injury in a snowboarding accident in Colorado on Friday.

“Chase’s health is our primary concern,” Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said. “He’s spoken with several members of our team and is understandably disappointed to miss time in the car. Of course, he has our full support, and we’ll provide any resources he needs. We hope to share another update later this weekend.”

Elliott was scheduled to have surgery on his left leg Friday evening.

Josh Berry, a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver for JR Motorsports, will drive Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet on Sunday. The substitute role will result in a double-duty weekend for Berry, as the Xfinity Series will race at LVMS on Saturday.

Berry had five-career Xfinity Series wins, including two wins at Las Vegas in 2021 and 2022.

Elliott is 14th in the Cup Series driver standings after two races.

