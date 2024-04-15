NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott snaps winless streak at Texas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Elliott snapped a 42-race winless streak Sunday when he took the checkered flag in the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Elliott’s latest win was his first NASCAR Cup Series victory since Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in Oct. 2022.

“Oh, man, couldn’t feel any better,” Elliott said. “First off, thanks to everybody that came out today. You guys are unbelievable.

“Hooters has been a partner of ours for a number of years now. It’s been a dream of mine to pay respect to the late Alan Kulwicki. Driving this car to a victory and do a Polish victory lap – just really crazy how things came full circle, there, in that moment. It was pretty emotional for me. He beat Dad back in the day. Here we are sharing his sponsor and having an opportunity to win today.

“Man, couldn’t be more grateful for this journey and kind of the path that hasn’t always been fun, but, certainly, have enjoyed working with our guys. We’ve been working really hard and really well together. Like I said, hasn’t always been fun, but we’ve enjoyed the fight together.”

Brad Keselowski finished second. Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron finished third. Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez rounded out the top-five.

“Honestly, I am more frustrated than anything, because I feel like we have a great team, and we don’t have the speed to go with it,” Keselowski said. “We are doing all we can do to overcome that. The driver in me is frustrated, because I feel like these are races I am good enough to win but don’t have the speed enough to do it. The owner in me is mad as hell, because it is my fault for not making the cars faster. I am still proud of the team that we have with the pit stops and strategy and execution to put ourselves in position to get a finish we probably didn’t deserve but earned with some never-give-up spirit. It was a good job of executing with what we had. It is frustrating. You can still get good finishes by running good smart days, executing on pit road, and having great strategy, and I am proud of our team for doing that today.”

The race was extended by two overtimes from a 267-lap scheduled distance to 276 laps. Then, Ross Chastain wrecked from the second position on the final lap.

Elliott when from third to the lead, getting by Denny Hamlin and Reddick on a lap 235 restart following a lap 229 caution for John Hunter Nemechek.

The Nemechek caution interrupted a cycle of green-flag pit stops. Reddick was the leader and Hamlin second before the cycle of stops got underway on lap 200. Reddick had a slow stop on 213. Hamlin got out of the pits ahead of Reddick, but Reddick was able to make up the lost track position on the race track.

Hamlin retook the lead from Elliott on lap 245. After a lap-254 caution for Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Elliott retook the lead as HMS teammate Kyle Larson, Zane Smith and Ty Dillon wrecked, bringing the caution back out on lap 260.

Cautions led to more cautions for the remainder of the race. Hamlin spun on a lap-266 restart, sending the race into its first overtime.

The final restart and second overtime resulted from a Harrison Burton/Kaz Grala crash on a lap-271 restart.

Burton led laps with just over 100 laps remaining when he took the lead when Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and Chase Briscoe wrecked while racing for the lead on a lap-173 restart.

Burton lost his lead to Reddick on lap 180, a lap before a Ryan Blaney spin.

Larson won the 80-lap opening stage after starting on the pome and dominating the stage. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Hamlin were second and third at stage-end.

Larson gave up the lead to pit during a cycle of green-flag stops on lap 36. The first caution for a Jimmie Johnson spin came out on lap 50, before the cycle of stops completed. Elliott led a group of four cars that had yet to pit at the time of caution. When they pitted under yellow, Larson cycled back up to the lead with Bell in second.

Chastain won the 85-lap second stage at lap 165. Wallace was second and Blaney third.

Chastain took second from Martin Truex Jr. soon after the restart that followed a lap-121 caution for Josh Berry. Chastain, then, took the lead when Hamlin gave up the position to pit during another caution for Berry on lap 137.

Chastain was first among a group of eight cars that stayed out during the second Berry caution. When the race restarted on lap 143, Michael McDowell wrecked from second, racing Chastain for the lead, bringing out the seventh caution of the race.

The JGR duo of Hamlin and Truex inherited the top-two positions in the running order when previous race leader Larson lost a right-rear wheel during a lap-114 caution for Carson Hocevar. Larson was penalized two laps, and Hamlin was the new race leader.

Larson got back on the lead lap after the second stage. He finished the race 21st after leading a race-high 77 laps.

Larson restarted sixth after stage one when Blaney led a group of four cars that stayed out, and Truex beat Larson off pit road.

Blaney maintained his lead, and Larson was up to second by a lap-101 caution when Bell hit the wall and Alex Bowman and Nemechek were collected.

“Really, what started it was what happened on pit road and getting buried back there,” Bowman said. “We should have been up in the top-10. But, yeah, we were just racing those guys really hard. I was in a really bad spot to have a guy crash and have to climb into the brake pedal. The No. 22 (Joey Logano) saw it before I did, just because of how we were all stacked up. I had to climb into the brake pedal a little bit harder than I wanted to, and it just spun out as soon as I did.

“Definitely a bummer. We had a really fast No. 48 Ally Camaro, there, in the beginning of the first stage. We were going through the field pretty well. We just had that deal on pit road that put us in the back, and then, that happened.”

Todd Gilliland stayed out during the Bell caution, and Larson was first off pit road. Larson took the lead on the lap-107 restart.

Briscoe finished the Texas race in the sixth position. Wallace finished seventh, Austin Dillon was eighth, Kyle Busch ninth, and Hocevar was 10th.