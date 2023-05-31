NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott suspended

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Elliott has been suspended for one race for intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin during the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Monday. As a result, he’ll be sidelined for Sunday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis.

“It was an intentional act by Chase, in our opinion, in our view, after reviewing all of the available resources,” NASCAR Sr. Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Tuesday, also noting that hooking another car in the right-rear and turning it head-on into the wall is unacceptable.

Hendrick Motorsports has announced it will not appeal the suspension but has requested a waiver to keep Elliott eligible to contend for a playoff berth.

“We understand NASCAR’s need to maintain consistency in its officiating,” the statement from HMS read. The penalty will not be appealed, and we will submit a formal request for a playoff waiver.

“Corey LaJoie, 31, will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. We are grateful to Corey for stepping in and to the team at Spire Motorsports for making him available.”

Lajoie’s move to Elliott’s No. 9 for this weekend’s race creates a vacancy behind the wheel of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Carson Hocevar will drive LaJoie’s car in Sunday’s Cup Series race. Hocevar also drives part-time for Spire in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Sunday’s race will be his Cup Series debut.

“We’re always happy to help our friends at Hendrick Motorsports and couldn’t be prouder to see Corey LaJoie get the opportunity of a lifetime to race a Hendrick Motorsports’ Chevrolet,” Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson said. “When we were approached by HMS, it was really an easy answer. Our entire organization and the whole team at Schluter Systems are on board and thrilled to see Corey realize an incredible opportunity. At the same time, we’re eager to see Carson Hocevar get behind the wheel of the No. 7 Schluter Systems Chevy Camaro. Carson has proven to be more than capable, and he’s done a great job in our No. 77 Premier Security Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. This is a win for everyone involved.”

The incident between Elliott and Hamlin came on lap 186 of the 400-lap Coca-Cola 600. Hamlin referred to the wreck ad a “tantrum” by Elliott.

“It’s a tantrum, and he shouldn’t be racing next week,” Hamlin said of Elliott. “Right-rear hooks are absolutely unacceptable. I don’t care. It is the same thing that Bubba Wallace did with Kyle Larson — exact same. He shouldn’t be racing. It’s a tantrum.”

According to Elliott, the wreck was unintentional and a result of damage to Elliott’s car previously caused by contact from Hamlin.

“The No.11 (Hamlin) ran us up into the fence, there,” Elliott said. “Once you tear the right-side off these things, it’s kind of over. I hate it. I thought our No. 9 NAPA Chevy was getting better. It was nice to be making some gains, there, throughout the race. Our pit stops were really good. We had some pretty good fortune to get up towards the front, there. It was just trying to get to mile 600 and have a shot, so unfortunately, failed to do that again.”

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., who drives for Hamlin’s 23XI Racing, was suspended for one race last year after similarly intentionally wrecking one of Elliott’s Hendrick teammates, Kyle Larson, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Like Elliott, Wallace also denied his right-rear hooking of Larson was intentional.

NASCAR also issued two-race suspensions to front-tire changer Scott Brzozowski and jack man Adam Lewis from Michael McDowell’s No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team after McDowell’s right-front wheel came off the car during the Coca-Cola 600.

The Xfinity Series also raced at Charlotte Monday. Penalties following the Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity race at Charlotte included a $5,000 fine to crew chief Jeff Meendering from the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Sammy Smith, because Smith’s car had a lug nut loose or missing after the Charlotte race.

The 74 CHK Racing team of Dawson Cram in the Xfinity Series was docked 10 car owner points and Cram 10 driver points because of an issue with the car’s quarter window and NACA duct and outlet hose at Charlotte.

Meanwhile, Derek Hartnagel, truck chief on the No. 43 GMS Racing team of Daniel Dye, has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR for a violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily.