NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott wins at Talladega

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 02: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, celebrates with the checkered flag after winning the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 02, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a last-lap pass, Chase Elliott claimed his fifth win of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Sunday and cemented his advancement to the round of eight of the playoffs. Even though Sunday’s race was the fifth race of this year’s playoffs, it was the first won by a playoff driver.

“It was a wild last couple laps,” Elliott said. “I wasn’t super crazy about being on the bottom and, fortunately, got just clear enough off of two and was able to slide up in front of Erik (Jones).”

Ryan Blaney finished second. Michael McDowell was third, the only non-playoff driver in the top-five. Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-five.

“It’s just so hard to pass, and I know you’ve all heard that,” Hamlin said. “It’s just a train of two lines. You really can’t run three-wide with this car, so you just have to sit behind whoever is right there in front of you and hope you can push that line a little bit forward. Hopefully, they switch lanes and you can leap forward. That’s kind of what we’ve got right now, so I feel like we executed a pretty good day. Our goal going into the day was five stage points, and we got more than five the first stage and none in stage two, and then, tried to go and get a good finish, and that’s what we did. Overall, a good day. I was able to give Chase a push, right there, and I thought about should I go with him and force three-wide. But I’m on the bottom, and I know I’ve always got someone coming up behind me. Then, I’d be in the middle and just the risk wasn’t worth going back to 15th and getting stuck in the middle. To me, this is a three-race season that we have, and we’re points racing.”

A blown engine for Daniel Hemric with six laps remaining brought out the sixth and final caution of the race and resulted in a restart with three laps to with Erik Jones and Blaney on the front row. Elliott took second on the restart and battled Blaney for the lead on the final lap.

“I was fine lining up bottom or top, honestly, working with Ross, there, for a while,” Blaney said. “I knew he pushed good, and I knew, obviously, Michael could push really good, too. So I didn’t really care where we were gonna be lining up. I got a good push, there, and was able to get too good of a push on the restart and got the 9 (Elliott) clear, and then, he was able to lead the top lane. I had a couple chances to move up to the top and cover it, and I was just getting nervous about getting hung in the middle with the 9, the 43 (Jones) and the 1 (Chastain) lined up. I just didn’t feel comfortable going up there and trusting, I trust Chase, but not that much to where he wouldn’t have hung me out for the greater good of his group, so just chose to stay on the bottom with Michael. We had a great chance at winning the thing, but we got disconnected in the middle of three and four. I don’t know if the 11 (Hamlin) laid off of him, but we disconnected and let the 9 and 43 get a big run. Mine was just kind of a little bit too late. I’ll look at it, probably, pick at a few things I probably should have done different, wish I would have done different, but it’s easy to say that now. Overall, it was a decent day. It just stinks to be that close to our first win of the season.”

After Chastain led several laps early in the final third of the 188-lap race, Blaney took the lead on lap 153 and led most of the final 30 laps. Blaney gave up the lead to make a final green-flag pit stop on lap 161 but cycled back to the lead a lap later.

Jones and Blaney swapped the lead back-and-forth after lap 170, and Jones was the leader when the final caution came out.

Blaney won the first 60-lap stage by a nose (0.009 seconds) over Hamlin. Hamlin led most of the laps of the stage past lap 40. William Byron got out in front of Hamlin on lap 56 but Hamlin retook the lead on the next lap.

Other lap leaders in the opening stage included Aric Almirola, Chastain, Jones and Elliott.

The yellow flag waved three times in the first 60 laps, including a lap-24 caution for a multi-car crash involving Harrison Burton, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Noah Gragson (sub for Alex Bowman), Justin Allgaier (sub for Gragson), Joey Logano, Austin Cindric and Justin Haley.

“I haven’t seen it yet. I know he (Stenhouse) hit me, and as soon as he did, I was crossed up and going side-to-side,” Burton said. “I don’t know what to do different. I pulled up kind of conservatively to give him time to prepare and I’m not sure why. He gave me a pretty hard shot for sure, but I don’t know if it was off line, where he was when he hit me, or if I was moving while he was moving. I haven’t seen anything yet. These things happen so fast, and all of a sudden, you’re sideways. You know you got hit, and you don’t understand what really caused it. It’s unfortunate for us. I felt like we had a good DEX Imaging Ford Mustang. We were gonna go and try to make a move to get out front and try and control track position, and all of a sudden, you go sideways. It’s pretty sad. I hope it didn’t affect any of our Team Penske alliance playoff guys. I don’t think they got any damage or anything. We’ll just try and keep it going and get some momentum going in the right way.”

Elliott won the second stage that ended on lap 120, passing Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson on the last lap of the stage after pushing Larson by Tyler Reddick. Larson and Reddick traded the lead back-and-forth in the final 10 laps of stage two.

The second 60-lap stage ran caution-free, necessitating a round of green-flag pit stops. Almirola led most of the stage before the cycle began on lap 98 with a few laps led by Blaney and Jones.

Reddick cycled to the lead when the round stops was completed on lap 104.

Jones finished sixth, Todd Gilliland seventh, Daniel Suarez eighth, Cindric ninth, and Chase Briscoe 10th.