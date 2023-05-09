NASCAR Cup: Chastain, Gragson not penalized after Kansas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Neither Ross Chastain nor Noah Gragson will be penalized for their post-race altercation at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, according NASCAR Sr. Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer. But Sawyer did say on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Tuesday that NASCAR has spoken to both drivers and their respective teams.

Gragson hit the wall in a three-wide battle with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ross Chastain after lap 200 of the AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas on Sunday. Gragson blamed Chastain for the incident.

Gragson confronted Chastain on pit road after the race. After Gragson shoved Chastain, Chastain punched Gragson. The two drivers were separated by NASCAR security officials.

“We’ve looked at that; we’ve talked about it. We’ll continue to have conversations with Ross and Noah,” Sawyer said. “As we’ve said before, our sport is an emotional sport.

“Our guys – using Sunday, everybody was on the edge – so when you feel like your day hasn’t gone the way that you had hoped it would, and someone had impacted that with a way you’re not happy, you’re going to show your displeasure. So we’ll continue to have some dialogue with those two organizations and make sure we’re in a good place.

“Noah and Ross got to a level, there, that we would have preferred not to have seen but they were both showing their displeasure over what happened. Again, it’s an emotional sport, and from time to time, you’re going to have disagreements and you’re going to see that.”

The NASCAR rule book allows for penalties to be issued to drivers for “Member-to-member confrontation(s) with physical violence (e.g. striking another Competitor) and other violent manifestations such as significant threat(s) and/or abuse and/or endangerment.”

Chastain finished fifth at Kansas. Gragson was 29th.

