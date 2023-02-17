NASCAR Cup: Chastain, Suarez sign extensions with Trackhouse

By AMANDA VINCENT

Trackhouse Racing recently announced multi-year contract extensions with both of its NASCAR Cup Series drivers — Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez.

Suarez was Trackhouse’s original driver when the organization entered Cup Series competition as a single-car team in 2021. Suarez previously raced at the Cup level for Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing.

“I am very, very happy where I am,” Suarez said. “You know, the future of Trackhouse is very bright. I feel like I’m experienced enough now to understand those things and to understand how important people is. And not only does Trackhouse believe in me, and I believe in Trackhouse since day one, and we’re building something great here. I think that we have something special going on, and it would be silly not to see that and to take advantage of that and to take it to the next level.”

Suarez signed an extension last August to keep himself at Trackhouse for 2023. The latest extension takes the partnership beyond this season but specifics of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Obviously, everyone at Trackhouse Racing is pleased with the performance and professionalism of Daniel both on and off the track,” Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks said. “Culture has been of prime importance since the idea of Trackhouse existed only on a whiteboard in an office. Daniel has fulfilled every expectation, and we look forward to the future. The best is yet to come.”

Chastain joined an expanded Trackhouse Racing for 2022 after Trackhouse purchased the assets of Chip Ganassi Racing. Chastain was one of Ganassi’s drivers when that team shuttered its NASCAR program.

“Ross Chastain is the type of driver and type of person we want representing Trackhouse Racing, our employees, and our corporate partners,” Marks said. “You saw what Ross did with us in just our first year together, and we think the future is even brighter. He brings a determination, dedication, and commitment to his job on and off the track that uplifts everyone in our shop. I’m proud he is part of our organization.”

Both Chastain and Suarez claimed career-first Cup Series wins last season — Chastain at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, snd Suarez at Sonoma (Calf.) Raceway. Chastain also added a second win at Talladega (Ala.) Siperspeedway.

Both Trackhouse drivers made the playoffs in 2022, and Chastain advanced to the championship round.

“It’s taken a lot of years, a lot of hard work and sacrifice, plus a lot of help from a lot of people, but I can safely say I have found a home at Trackhouse Racing,” Chastain said.

